Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hridoy Talukdar

LAW FIRM LOGO

Hridoy Talukdar
Hridoy Talukdar
  • Save
LAW FIRM LOGO design illustration icon vector flat logo logo type minimalist logo minimal creative logo law firm logo graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Logo for a law firm called AKHAVAN & ASSOCIATES.
Don't forget to hit the like button and leave feedback if you like this.
For work inquiries please contact me on
hridoytalukdr@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801743003378

Hridoy Talukdar
Hridoy Talukdar

More by Hridoy Talukdar

View profile
    • Like