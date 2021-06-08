Eyal Carmi

Vincent Vega - Pulp Fiction

Vincent Vega - Pulp Fiction graphic design illustration portrait pulp fiction portrait art portrait illustration illustraion illustrations poster poster design vector art vector illustration movie poster art flat design character design artwork design
Vincent Vega (John Travolta) Pulp Fiction Movie poster, Minimalist design pop art style.
Available at my shop:
https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1031886379/vincent-vega-pulp-fiction-printable?ref=shop_home_active_1&pro=1

