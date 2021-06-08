EdTech Landing Page| User Interface Design

Hello Dribbblers!!

Virtual Learning is the new normal and it has never been as relevant as it is now. Here, our team has come up with this shot, with the gamification elements such as the fill in details bar. A user oriented dashboard design that let's the user can track their journey with ease and fun.

Share your thoughts with us on this design and also on the new normal. Or if you have shared something which falls under these lines, please let us know in the comments.

