Iva Kitova

Gradients & Geometry

Iva Kitova
Iva Kitova
  • Save
Gradients & Geometry geometry gradients poster art minimalist design vector graphic graphic design
Download color palette

I'm loving this experiment of mine with the Illustrator blend tool and gradients. I think these would fit quite nicely as posters or album covers for electronic music.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Iva Kitova
Iva Kitova

More by Iva Kitova

View profile
    • Like