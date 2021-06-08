Unifin initial 3d experiments

Here is an unused initial 3d experiment we did for the Unifin brand.

We developed a series of brand illustrations by combining both 2D and 3D to effectively convey the key messages of the brand. Further, the idea was to maintain a unique flow between brand illustrations and info-animations which will be used in future marketing campaigns. We carried out a series of visual experiments using top end 3D softwares like Cinema 4D and blender to generate 3D animations and graphics.