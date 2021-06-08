Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Xentury

Unifin initial 3d experiments

Xentury
Xentury
Hire Me
  • Save
Unifin initial 3d experiments abstract branding modern brand illustration illustration blender 3d blender motion graphics graphic design 3d animation
Download color palette

Here is an unused initial 3d experiment we did for the Unifin brand.

We developed a series of brand illustrations by combining both 2D and 3D to effectively convey the key messages of the brand. Further, the idea was to maintain a unique flow between brand illustrations and info-animations which will be used in future marketing campaigns. We carried out a series of visual experiments using top end 3D softwares like Cinema 4D and blender to generate 3D animations and graphics.

Xentury
Xentury
Powered to make you shine and win.
Hire Me

More by Xentury

View profile
    • Like