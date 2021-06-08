Dana Lescinere

Queen Victoria instagram sticker

Dana Lescinere
Dana Lescinere
  • Save
Queen Victoria instagram sticker motion graphics sticker vector animation aftereffects socialmedia illustration design
Download color palette

Queen Victoria loved to take tea at Brown's, a wonderfully traditional Mayfair hotel where the afternoon tea is legendary. So I created a branded sticker for instagram stories with Queen Victoria enjoying her tea for an instagram profile of Rocco Forte Hotel.

Dana Lescinere
Dana Lescinere
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Dana Lescinere

View profile
    • Like