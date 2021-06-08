Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Giada Lagorio

Pria voice assistant

Giada Lagorio
Giada Lagorio
  • Save
Pria voice assistant simple clean illustration conversion voice assistant voice ui
Download color palette

Designing RATs (reminders, alarms and timers) for Pria, a health voice assistant capable of dispensing pills according to a specific schedule. This project was committed by Stanley Black & Decker. Read more on guzbumps.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Giada Lagorio
Giada Lagorio

More by Giada Lagorio

View profile
    • Like