Olya Svet

Exhaustion

Olya Svet
Olya Svet
  • Save
Exhaustion ui debut debu illustration design designer procreate illustrator artist art graphic design
Download color palette

Hey, guys!
I would like to share with you this pic.
I’m a visual communication student and it was my first and really difficult year , so unfortunately I didn’t have a lot of time to draw and post. But now, I want to come back and I will try to upload more and more pictures.
And I’m waiting for your support and 🫀

Olya Svet
Olya Svet

More by Olya Svet

View profile
    • Like