Renno Home Logotype Wordmark Concept V4 - WIP

Latest "Renno Home" logotype wordmark concept. This time with more soft angles and edges to present approachability and friendliness while lettermarks "r" and "n" is angled as roof while lettermarks "n" symbolises opening of new beginning.