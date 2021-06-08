During a live stream, I gave my viewers the opportunity to choose which one of my illustrations to turn into a graphic design.

The viewers selected an illustration that I did a couple of years ago based on a retro magazine cover.

From Life to Vogue to Harper's Bazaar to Vanity Fair... the photography of various vintage magazines is classic. My original illustration showcases my take on a original Playboy cover from 1969.

During the live stream I produced a the lineart was created in Adobe Illustrator and then it was colored in Clip Studio Paint using an XP-Pen Artist 24 Pro Display Tablet. The final background circle was created in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop. Finally the image was composited together in Photoshop along with the background circle.

I wanted to give the image kind of an Instagram influencer kind of style. Sexy, but not over the top. Also, I did not want the design to look exactly like the picture so I made subtle changes. For example, I reworked the hair somewhat. The funny thing is that some retro magazine covers are tamer than Instagram is today.

I hope that you enjoy.