Low-poly 3D Characters For Fight Game – GUTS, Chicago - Illinoi

PROJECT: 3D CHARACTER DEVELOPMENT FOR GAME
CATEGORY: 3D GAME CHARACTERS
GUTS IS AN ULTRA-VIOLENT UNIQUE FIGHTING GAME

For more: https://www.gameyan.com/3d-character-modeling.html

Where players must dismember their opponents by chopping off arms and legs. Even while missing a limb or two, the brawl continues until one fighter emerges victorious.
We Develop Low-Poly 3D Character With Texturing & Rigging.
GameYan Studio is 3d art and animation outsourcing studio in India which also involved in Cartoon Character Modeling, TV commercials and movie production. We work globally like USA, UK and India.
Our professional team of artists can develop variety of 3D art content for movie and video games along with low optimized characters for mobile and virtual reality interactive games.

