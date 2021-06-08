Brand identity DRI Berlin

Democracy Reporting International (DRI) is an independent, impartial, non-profit organization registered in Berlin dedicated to promoting democracy worldwide. The organization currently operates in 36 countries.

Project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/101331747/Rebranding-Democracy-Reporting-International-Berlin

The new DRI visual identity starts from the initial idea (the name abbreviation), it interferes with the global coverage of the organisation – having its headquarters in Berlin – ands extracts the essence that balances its current objectives with those from the past. The colour transition from brown to orange emphasizes optimism and determination. The need for rebranding was brought about by the expansion of the organisation and its need for focus, universality and coherence in terms of visual identity.