During a live stream on Behance for Adobe's AEL... I wanted to show how I could quickly take a pencil sketch turn it into a graphic and then add it to my Redbubble shop.

The idea was to encourage people to not only create amazing graphics using Adobe Illustrator, but also to make some money from their designs.

In the stream, I showcased the full digitization of the illustration and then gave an in-depth tutorial on how to share artwork on a Redbubble shop adjusting it for the various products available.