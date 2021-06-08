Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aal Muksit Ahmed Qurishe

Waqf shop logo

Aal Muksit Ahmed Qurishe
Aal Muksit Ahmed Qurishe
  • Save
Waqf shop logo happy mosque love human negative space logo negative space corporate pink shopping organization charity warm gradient concept graphic design branding design logo inspiration logo minimal
Download color palette

Waqf shop logo design || modern concept logo
Waqf is Islamic charity, Waqf Shop is an creative way for 'Doing Good With Shopping
------------------------------------------------
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

qurishemuksit@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801306542551

Thank You.

----
Follow me on
behance
https://www.behance.net/qmuksit

Aal Muksit Ahmed Qurishe
Aal Muksit Ahmed Qurishe

More by Aal Muksit Ahmed Qurishe

View profile
    • Like