Not Your Average Princess Vol. 3

I was asked by Adobe to stream for the Adobe Education Leaders Program on Behance. Before one stream I was not sure what I wanted to create, I decided to look at several old illustration and I found a sketch of Cinderella.
A few years ago, I started a series of character designs entitled NOT YOUR AVERAGE PRINCESS. I decided that during the stream I would change the normal sketch of Cinderella into a punk version. So all the punk elements were created spontaneously, including giving her the Gem & The Holograms style makeup.
There are now 5 video tutorials from the Live Stream on my Behance page. These tutorials comprise 17 hours of process from original sketch to final vector graphic.
https://www.behance.net/kennshinabery/livestreams
I used Adobe Illustrator on my XP-Pen Artist 24 Pro to create Cinderella. The background image was created using Adobe Illustrator.