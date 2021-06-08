Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Asado Logo & Brand Identity Design #2

Asado Logo & Brand Identity Design #2 brand design wordmark packaging logomark negative space branding logo clean flat vector illustration design minimal
Logo and packaging design for ASADO, a food delivery restaurant from Qatar with a focus on burgers, briskets and smoked meats. The idea behind the concept was to build a negative space logomark of a bull into the name.

