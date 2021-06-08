Food waste tracking backstage

Trending designs to inspire you
- Just a while ago, our great academician Yuan Longping passed away. His ideal in life is to hope that people all over the world will no longer go hungry.
- Whether in China or the world, I hope you will not deliberately waste the food in your hands, and hope that you will never go hungry.
- Peace and love!✌️