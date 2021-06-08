Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chiara Morra

World Oceans Day

Chiara Morra
Chiara Morra
Today is the World Oceans Day 🐳 🌊: everyone's future is linked to their health. The ocean is the largest biosphere and the most important climate regulator on the planet, absorbing 25% of all CO2 emissions and 90% of heat. 😮😮😮

Think that it generates 50% of the oxygen we breathe! 🫁

Chiara Morra
Chiara Morra

