Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mukiaji
Natuno Lab

Birthday Reminder App

Mukiaji
Natuno Lab
Mukiaji for Natuno Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Birthday Reminder App design ui design reminder app birthday app reminder birthday app ux ui
Download color palette

Hola friends of dribbble!

Today I want to share our latest mobile app concept exploration for a birthday reminder app.

What We Do
- Designing an onboarding and home page with minimalist concept
- We try to incorporate 3D illustration as main asset in this design

In this Design
We are doing some exploration with 3D Illustrations (props to Alzea Arafat), combined with solid blue primary color and also we used mostly rounded shape elements for the UI component.

This is Natuno
Natuno is a team consisting of multidisciplinary people from different sets of backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software, and Saas design and development.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
We are available for new design projects
🌐 Visit : Natuno Design
🔥 Instagram : @natuno.lab

Get free project estimation and consultation
📮 Email : hello@natuno.design

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Natuno Lab
Natuno Lab
Hire Us

More by Natuno Lab

View profile
    • Like