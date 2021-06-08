Trending designs to inspire you
Hola friends of dribbble!
Today I want to share our latest mobile app concept exploration for a birthday reminder app.
What We Do
- Designing an onboarding and home page with minimalist concept
- We try to incorporate 3D illustration as main asset in this design
In this Design
We are doing some exploration with 3D Illustrations (props to Alzea Arafat), combined with solid blue primary color and also we used mostly rounded shape elements for the UI component.
This is Natuno
Natuno is a team consisting of multidisciplinary people from different sets of backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software, and Saas design and development.
