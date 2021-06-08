Hola friends of dribbble!

Today I want to share our latest mobile app concept exploration for a birthday reminder app.

What We Do

- Designing an onboarding and home page with minimalist concept

- We try to incorporate 3D illustration as main asset in this design

In this Design

We are doing some exploration with 3D Illustrations (props to Alzea Arafat), combined with solid blue primary color and also we used mostly rounded shape elements for the UI component.

This is Natuno

Natuno is a team consisting of multidisciplinary people from different sets of backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software, and Saas design and development.

