Low Poly Worlds: Close Encounter

Low Poly Ultimate Pack

$60
Low Poly Ultimate Pack

Moo Moo Moo, which one?
I have created these worlds to show the endless possibilities of the Low Poly Ultimate Pack and inspire game developers or 3D artists to create their unique environments using these assets: Get it all here: http://u3d.as/nVd

Assembled in Unity. Rigged and rendered in Blender. Animated with Mixamo.

