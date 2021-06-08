Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Asep Sae

Music App UI Design

Asep Sae
Asep Sae
  • Save
Music App UI Design ui mobile ui mobile app uiux figma exploration uidesign
Download color palette

Hello!

Here's another exploration of Music App Mobile UI Design. Feel free to give a feedback. Press "L" if you like it and press "L" too if you don't.
Thank you.

asepsaee99@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Asep Sae
Asep Sae

More by Asep Sae

View profile
    • Like