Hello Dribbblers!

Today i am starting an apps design called Fastwheel vehicles service apps

In this apps you get many advantages like

1. User can get oil when they face problem and needs for it.

2. If suddenly vehicles destroyed then you can carry it nearest garage by using

this apps.

3. User also can washes their vehicles anywhere and anytime

4. If it takes too many times for repairing vehicles then user can get updates by

using this apps.

5. User can parking their vehicles anywhere anytime.

6. User also get gas or fuel or any other advantages .

Please let me know your thoughts what can be add in this apps

i will be very glad for this

Thank you.