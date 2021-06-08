JP Fawcett

Asado Logo & Brand Identity Design

Asado Logo & Brand Identity Design logotype takeout food brandmark logomark brand logo business card design restaurant bulll typography minimal identity branding
Logo and Business Card design for ASADO, a food delivery restaurant from Qatar with a focus on burgers, briskets and smoked meats. The idea behind the concept was to build a negative space logomark of a bull into the name.

