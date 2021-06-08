Illustration Zone

Illustrator Darya Shnykina

Illustrator Darya Shnykina has joined our team!🍊

With an elegant colour palette she captures calm, introspective moments in her artwork.

A recent Illustration graduate, she has won the Merit Award in the 3X3 Illustration Annual in 2019 and was selected by Creative Boom in 25 of the best projects in 2020.

View her portfolio on illustrationzone.com/darya

