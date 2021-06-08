Mariia Adamova

004 Daily UI - Calculator

Daily UI Challenge 004

Briefing: Design a calculator. Standard, scientific, or specialty calculator for something such as a mortgage? Is it for a phone, a tablet, a web app?

Solution: Calculator soft design with dark and light theme.

Appreciate your feedback!

