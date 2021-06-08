Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Text Effects

Malibu - 80s Retro Logo Mockup

Text Effects
Text Effects
  • Save
Malibu - 80s Retro Logo Mockup typography neon pink vintage palms synthwave tittle poster malibu text effects text illustration design logo text logo light designposter 80s 3d text 3d
Download color palette

🟣🟣 Download Link 🟣🟣
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿

Use this text effect to create cool retro poster, party flyer, facebook cover, youtube cover, Instagram post, CD cover, book cover, invitation, post card etc. You just need to replace them into the smart object of your favourite style included.

Text Effects
Text Effects

More by Text Effects

View profile
    • Like