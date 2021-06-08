FysioVitalis - Logo Design v8

Trending designs to inspire you
FysioVitalis®️ - Logo Design v8
FysioVitalis is specialized physiotherapy and lifestyle improvement studio in the Netherlands.
About this concept:
The idea was to combine the following elements to identify FysioVitalis and embrace who they currently are and where they planning to move into in the future:
1. Letter(s) F + V to represent a monogram of the name.
2. Heart shape to refer to health and joy in life.
3. Arrows and overlapping lines/shapes refer to the cycle of treatment.
4. Colors give sense of friendlyness and a fresh new start.
The one-colored version is a test to see how this mark performs when used without the overlay effects. I think this mark is dynamic enough to tick all the boxes above.
Have you ever seen a similar mark? Do let me know so I know if proceeding in this direction has enough potential. All the feedback is welcome at this stage.
See the current logo here