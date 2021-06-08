Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Reprezent

Presentation for an educational project

Reprezent
Reprezent
Hire Me
  • Save
Presentation for an educational project yellow keynote design online education school education partnership proposal pitch deck design deck design keynote presentation presentation design powerpoint presentation powerpoint design powerpoint
Presentation for an educational project yellow keynote design online education school education partnership proposal pitch deck design deck design keynote presentation presentation design powerpoint presentation powerpoint design powerpoint
Presentation for an educational project yellow keynote design online education school education partnership proposal pitch deck design deck design keynote presentation presentation design powerpoint presentation powerpoint design powerpoint
Download color palette
  1. Frame 57.jpg
  2. Frame 58.jpg
  3. Frame 55.jpg

DEC school is a network of English language schools in Kyiv, Ukraine. They approached us to create a new partnership proposal. We used their old presentations and created a cleaner and more structured deck.

____________

Reprezent | reprezent.us

We have been making world-class presentations since 2014. During this time, we have worked with 500+ clients from 25 countries of the world and made 700+ presentations.

Contact us to get a world-class presentation design done: idea@reprezent.us.

Reprezent
Reprezent
We design world-class PowerPoint presentations.
Hire Me

More by Reprezent

View profile
    • Like