Macbook Pro Mockups

This item consist of 8 different styles Macbook Mock-ups to showcase your design in realistic appearances. These mock-ups files uses smart object feature which help you change the design just in seconds (PDF instruction included)

Features:

- High Resolution 4000×2670 pixels

- Smart object dimension 2560×1600 pixels

- Separated all objects and shadows

- ON / OFF / Edit specular effect

- Available for transparent background

- Available for background only color

- Help File included.PDF

Download link : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121099281/Free-Download-Macbook-Pro-Mockups