Free Download Macbook Pro Mockups

Free Download Macbook Pro Mockups laptop macbook mockup mock 3d graphic design
Macbook Pro Mockups

This item consist of 8 different styles Macbook Mock-ups to showcase your design in realistic appearances. These mock-ups files uses smart object feature which help you change the design just in seconds (PDF instruction included)

Features:
- High Resolution 4000×2670 pixels
- Smart object dimension 2560×1600 pixels
- Separated all objects and shadows
- ON / OFF / Edit specular effect
- Available for transparent background
- Available for background only color
- Help File included.PDF

Download link : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121099281/Free-Download-Macbook-Pro-Mockups

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
