Anastasiia Krimer✨
Ponee

Fintech project- App

Anastasiia Krimer✨
Ponee
Anastasiia Krimer✨ for Ponee
Hire Us
  • Save
Fintech project- App ui ponee illustration design ux graphic design
Download color palette

Hello, dribbblers and happy Tuesday to you all! 👋
Starting this day with the online bank of the future.👽
It will solve all your financial problems and save a lot of time. Share your qr code and get bonuses.

Sounds easy and simple right?
Share your thoughts in the comments🛸

Have a project in mind? We're ready to lean into work
hello@ponee.agency

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Ponee
Ponee
Hire Us

More by Ponee

View profile
    • Like