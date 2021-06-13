Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Roman Kamushken
Setproduct

Figma React UI kit with templates

Roman Kamushken
Setproduct
Roman Kamushken for Setproduct
Hire Us
  • Save
Figma React UI kit with templates templates material ui kit design ui app figma
Download color palette

Figma React design system

31 components, 3700+ variants, 60 dashboard templates

Figma React UI kit — designed in Figma and exported to React to build web apps faster. Based on restyled Blueprint.js library. Powered by Figma's auto-layout. Allows toggling between styles quickly with Variants: Flat, Filled, Raised, Outlined and Smooth (Shaded). Themed into ⚪🔵🟢🔴 to let you experiment with a custom stylization faster.

Highlights:

• Design System for Figma & React to quickstart. The fullest UI kit was made in advance for Figma then synced with React via the styled Blueprint.js library.

• 3700+ variants of 31 styled-components. Organized & named to match between design & code, with Auto-layout & Variants. Easy to customize.

• Ready for deep themification. Color tokens, Font styles, Reflexed shadows to allow you quickly remix styles to produce custom-themed templates.

• 60 dashboard templates. Start screen, Analytics, Data grid, Profile, Settings, Inputs and more to come in upcoming updates which are free

👉 Visit website

Live demo

👀 Preview in Figma

📺 Figma community duplicate

💳 Pick a license

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Setproduct
Setproduct
Need a Figma design system? Just ask 😎
Hire Us

More by Setproduct

View profile
    • Like