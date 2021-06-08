Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Julius Christian

Reality Housing Landing Page UI Design

Julius Christian
Julius Christian
  • Save
Reality Housing Landing Page UI Design uiux
Reality Housing Landing Page UI Design uiux
Download color palette
  1. Reality Housing 2.jpg
  2. Reality Housing 5.jpg

realityhousing.co is a website develop with elementor. I did the UI/UX design and my friend did the elementor and back end development.

Need a UI/UX Designer? Email me: juliuschristianw@gmail.com
My Artwork: https://www.instagram.com/juliuschristian.w/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Julius Christian
Julius Christian

More by Julius Christian

View profile
    • Like