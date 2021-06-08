Hi I'm Khadijatul Muksuda.I'm a Photo editor and a Graphics Designer, and i am working in this field . I can assist you regarding any kind of "Photo Editing" and "Graphics Designing".

You will get your job done with not only the quality but with satisfaction as well.

My services are

white background/ Background removal / Changing / Transparent background PNG /JPEG / Any other format

Background removal

Clipping path

natural shadow

drop shadow

Reflection Shadows

Retouching photo

High retouch

Edit Any Photo

Cropping and resizing

Edit Pictures According to Amazon Requirements