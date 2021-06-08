Inna Miller

Vaccination

Inna Miller
Inna Miller
  • Save
Vaccination hospital syringe flu injection pandemic flat illustration vector jab covid vaccine doctor characters vaccination
Download color palette

Hopefully we will get over this soon!
~
Full collection of illustrations on Vaccination theme can be purchased here:
https://www.shutterstock.com/g/millering/sets/289251848

Inna Miller
Inna Miller

More by Inna Miller

View profile
    • Like