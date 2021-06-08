Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
E-commerce Item | Daily UI 12

E-commerce Item | Daily UI 12 shopping online series 6 watch apple web ui ecommerce daily ui 12 branding daily ui uiux design dailyuichallenge dailyui ux ui
Hello dribbblers,
This is my Day 12 of the Daily UI challenge. I designed a screen for displaying an e-commerce item. Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.
NOTE : The above design is only a resemblance of an apple product and the design does not comply with Apple's Design System. All copyrights apply.

