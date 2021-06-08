E-commerce Item | Daily UI 12

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello dribbblers,
This is my Day 12 of the Daily UI challenge. I designed a screen for displaying an e-commerce item. Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.
NOTE : The above design is only a resemblance of an apple product and the design does not comply with Apple's Design System. All copyrights apply.
Let's connect on :
Behance | LinkedIn