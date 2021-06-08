ATOM V.2 (UIKIT) Tools for Sketch & Figma

Hi dribbble mates! 😉

MEET — ATOM V.2 Tools for Sketch & Figma

Use simple and handy cards system. It can be easily scaled to any app or tool you need.

A huge symbols library for creating your own components. There are all necessary components for even complex cases.

✓ 300+ Components: Headers, Footers, Side bars, UIColors, Typography, Buttons, Inputs, Dropdowns, Navigation, UI Elements.

✓ 30+ Tamplates have high level for your project

✓ 100+ Icons for design project

✓ Three options 12-column grid for SideBar

✓ Easily customizable font and colors for all pages

💎Versions of Sketch and Figma

