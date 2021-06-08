Trending designs to inspire you
ND Gambit is a quirky sans serif with an unusual variation between back slant and upright glyph by glyph. It comes in 9 weights. Watch out, the regular weight is free of charge, so you can use it to your heart’s content. Each weight includes extended language support (Latin + Cyrillic + Greek), arrows, fractions, old-style figures, ligatures, and more.