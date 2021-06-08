Danish Amir

Greedy Monk Mascot Logo Design

Greedy Monk Mascot Logo Design branding cartoon illustration cute graphic design cartoonish logo mascot logo mascot
Greedy Monk is the logo design for burger restaurant client wants the burger on monk hand and the typography with gold theme on black background.

