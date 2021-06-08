Danish Amir

UGGLAN App Design

Danish Amir
Danish Amir
  • Save
UGGLAN App Design app ui prototype ux design security app android iphone ios app design ui design
Download color palette

UGGLAN basically the security application for the locals. The application designed for people who are in trouble. They can immediately one click hire a person to protect him/her.

Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/dfxdesigners

I'm available to discuss your project.

Thank You!

Danish Amir
Danish Amir

More by Danish Amir

View profile
    • Like