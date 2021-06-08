Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
NeueDeutsche

ND Alias

NeueDeutsche
NeueDeutsche
ND Alias

ND Alias is a monolinear sans serif coming in 8 weights and 3 widths, so a total of 24 styles. The design is an exploration of abnormal, minimalist, or hyper-reduced glyph shapes, which create a rather interesting degree of ambiguity while retaining legibility at the same time. Alias supports multiple scripts including a full set of Latin, Cyrillic, Greek, and Hebrew glyphs. Its aesthetics are rather serious and hyper futuristic and would be a perfect choice for a blockbuster sci-fi title sequence set over images of a nuclear wasteland or printing out the manifest of a vessel in orbit of a dark planet, the choice is yours. If you are adventurous try the regular style for copy even – you will be surprised. The wide options are great for titles and branding. Mix and match as you please!

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
NeueDeutsche
NeueDeutsche
Clean Type, Icons, and Illustrations made in Berlin
