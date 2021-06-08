ND Alias is a monolinear sans serif coming in 8 weights and 3 widths, so a total of 24 styles. The design is an exploration of abnormal, minimalist, or hyper-reduced glyph shapes, which create a rather interesting degree of ambiguity while retaining legibility at the same time. Alias supports multiple scripts including a full set of Latin, Cyrillic, Greek, and Hebrew glyphs. Its aesthetics are rather serious and hyper futuristic and would be a perfect choice for a blockbuster sci-fi title sequence set over images of a nuclear wasteland or printing out the manifest of a vessel in orbit of a dark planet, the choice is yours. If you are adventurous try the regular style for copy even – you will be surprised. The wide options are great for titles and branding. Mix and match as you please!