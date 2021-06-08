Trending designs to inspire you
Multisala Roma - Branding and Visual Design
-
Academy project I did last year for a cinema located in historic centre of my city.
I'd like to know your opinions about it!
-
Check the full project on my Behance and follow me:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/94188477/Multisala-Roma-Brand-Identity