How to Become Better With Shopify Purchase Order Management?

Shopify purchase order management is one of the simplest order editing apps. With just one click, all your orders will be effectively managed including automatic refund, capture, discount code, and order information management. In addition, the Shopify purchase order management app also helps you calculate refunded items, or discounts, and suggests various cash flow optimization solutions. Notably, instead of canceling old orders and replacing them with new ones, which usually leads to distorted financial reports, this app makes it easy to manage and edit all orders with accuracy without affecting the report system and provides calculations. Moreover, you can create a new order, update its details and generate a discount code for that order easily.