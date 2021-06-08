Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Givelife

Givelife donation css template bootstrap html5 responsive
Givelife – Free Charity HTML Template is suitable for charity, NGO, non-profit organization, donation, church or a fundraising website.

Price : 100% FREE :)
License : Creative Commons 3.0

Download : https://html.design/download/givelife-free-charity-html-template/

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
