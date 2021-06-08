To-Do List App Light Mode

This UI concept is a to-do list that you can use to write down your daily activities, you can also see the schedule on your calendar according to what has been written down. There is also a preset task feature for repetitive daily activities so you don't get tired of writing.

I made this UI with two modes, namely light mode and dark mode. Since most people will check their schedule during the day and need enough HP light, then they will schedule their activities at night, dark mode will help relax their eyes before going to bed. The orange color used is intended to help increase the enthusiasm of users to carry out their activities.

Meet me at Instagram: @ricangeloo

Contact me ericangelo1503@gmail.com