AI-driven software for Industrial Automation control

Hi!
Discover a next-generation tool for situational reasoning of application implementation we designed. It enables interactive design, specification, deployment, and ongoing maintenance of applications based on artificial neural networks. The solution focuses on developing cognitive maps - frameworks able to leverage multiple technologies for data storage and manipulation, system modeling, and artificial intelligence.
Check out our website to discover more about us - https://blackthorn-vision.com/case-studies.
Let's discuss your idea! Just drop us a line at hello@blackthorn-vision.com.