AI-driven software for Industrial Automation control

Discover a next-generation tool for situational reasoning of application implementation we designed. It enables interactive design, specification, deployment, and ongoing maintenance of applications based on artificial neural networks. The solution focuses on developing cognitive maps - frameworks able to leverage multiple technologies for data storage and manipulation, system modeling, and artificial intelligence.

