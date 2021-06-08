Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mika van de wiel

Mockups for LETS MAKE

Mockups for LETS MAKE logo branding graphic design 3d
This is a little snapshot of a branding i made for a school project. I was tasked of making a dynamic identity for the TEDx Delft event with the pay-off: "Lets make". These are all the mockups i made to showcase the identity i created. Overall a super fun project to work on, and learned a lot.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
