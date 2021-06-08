Mockups for LETS MAKE

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a little snapshot of a branding i made for a school project. I was tasked of making a dynamic identity for the TEDx Delft event with the pay-off: "Lets make". These are all the mockups i made to showcase the identity i created. Overall a super fun project to work on, and learned a lot.