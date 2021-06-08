Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yanina Mango

School girl | character design

School girl | character design cartoon chinese mask glowing procreate chinaart anime china school girl sport animation design illustration awesome design digitalart best shot characterdesign char
Blue and White sport style uniform is mandatory in China for high school students. I wanted to design a cool girl character with an independent personality that would be contrasting with her school outfit.

