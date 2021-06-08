WIP: Method 5 🔥 🔜

Let us share our upcoming updates with you 🔜

Going to update our Method to the new version with a big portion of new blocks ✌️

Of course, the new Method will be available for free if you got previous versions already and will be included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.

