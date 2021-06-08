Mika van de wiel

Branding for technology event

Branding for technology event graphic design 3d branding
This is a little snapshot of a branding i made for a school project. I was tasked of making a dynamic identity for the TEDx Delft event with the pay-off: "Lets make". Overall a super fun project to work on, and learned a lot.

