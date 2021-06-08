Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Don't confuse the coasts!

The illustration is dedicated to my hometown, which is divided by the Yenisei River into two banks, the right bank is severe industrial with trams, and the left is historical, decorated with modern buildings and central streets. It's great when you love your city!)

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
